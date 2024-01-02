Shane van Gisbergen adds Daytona ARCA race to 2024 schedule

Trackhouse Racing announced on Tuesday that van Gisbergen, who is running a full Xfinity and partial Cup schedule in 2024, will also compete in the season-opening ARCA race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

Van Gisbergen, 34, will drive an entry prepared by Pinnacle Racing Group in the ARCA event. The car number and sponsorship details will be announced at a later date.

Van Gisbergen is also tentatively scheduled to participate in the Jan. 12-13 ARCA test at Daytona.

Adding the ARCA race to his schedule means SVG will pull double-duty on Feb. 17. The season-opening Xfinity Series race is scheduled for later that afternoon.

The New Zealander will run his first Cup race of the 2024 season at the Circuit of the Americas on March 24, and then make his Cup oval debut at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, pulling double duty that weekend in Xfinity and Cup.

Van Gisbergen took the stock car world by storm when he won on debut at the Chicago Street Course last year, driving Trackhouse’s Project 91 entry in NASCAR’s inaugural street course race. He was the first driver in over 60 years to win a Cup race in their first attempt.

Before the conclusion of the 2023 season, van Gisbergen competed in the Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, where he finished 10th, and in a Truck race at Indianapolis Raceway Park with Niece Motorsports, where he finished 19th in his NASCAR oval track debut.

In addition to the Daytona ARCA race, van Gisbergen has 40 races scheduled across the Cup and Xfinity series in 2024.

Besides COTA and the spring Talladega Cup race, he is also running May 26 on the Charlotte oval, July 7 at Chicago Street Race, Sept. 15 at Watkins Glen, N.Y., Oct. 6 at Talladega and Oct. 20 at Las Vegas.