All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
ARCA

NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Greg Biffle to run ARCA West race

NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Greg Biffle is returning to competition and will compete in an ARCA West Series race later this month.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Greg Biffle, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet Camaro Grambling State University

Greg Biffle, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet Camaro Grambling State University

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Biffle, a native of the Vancouver, Wash., will return to his hometown area and drive the No. 23 Chevrolet for Sigma Performance Services in the Aug. 10 ARCA West race at Tri-City Raceway in East Richland, Wash.

In two previous outings this season SPS, owned by Joe Farré, won the ARCA West race at Sonoma with current Xfinity driver Sam Mayer and finished third in the ARCA Menards Series event in June at Iowa.

Biffle, the first driver to win both the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series championships and a 19-time winner in the Cup series, is a former track champion at Tri-City Raceway in the late model division.

He was nominated to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Modern Era ballot for the first time earlier this year.

Read Also:

“I’m looking forward to returning to the track in an ARCA West car almost 30 years after I won the track championship,” Biffle, 54, said. “It’s an honor to drive for one of the teams well-known in the sport, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to return to racing at this historic Northwest race track.”

Biffle’s NASCAR career began in the former NASCAR Winston West Series in the early 1990s. He made two starts in what is now ARCA West, finishing fourth in his most recent race at Altamont Motorsports Park in 1996.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of Greg’s return to his racing roots in the Pacific Northwest," said Farré. “We need more people like Greg, the people of the Northwest racing community, and sponsors alike, to support the continuation of these tracks, teams, and series.

“Greg’s commitment to this race, the racing community, and growing teams like ours just goes to show how important it is that we all work together to keep racing alive in the Pacific Northwest, and across this great country.”

In his most recent NASCAR competition, Biffle drove in five Cup series races in the 2022 season with NY Racing, owned by John Cohen. His best finish was 20th at Atlanta.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article America’s got talent! Is Trackhouse’s versatile teenager the next big thing?

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars
Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options

Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options

NASCAR XFINITY
Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Greg Biffle
More from
Greg Biffle
No guarantee of more races for Texas Truck winner Greg Biffle

No guarantee of more races for Texas Truck winner Greg Biffle

NASCAR Truck
Texas
No guarantee of more races for Texas Truck winner Greg Biffle
Biffle scores fairytale Truck race win after 18 year drought

Biffle scores fairytale Truck race win after 18 year drought

NASCAR Truck
Texas
Biffle scores fairytale Truck race win after 18 year drought
Greg Biffle returns to NASCAR Trucks: "I certainly want to win"

Greg Biffle returns to NASCAR Trucks: "I certainly want to win"

NASCAR Truck
Greg Biffle returns to NASCAR Trucks: "I certainly want to win"

Latest news

MotoGP British GP: Bastianini wins sprint from Martin, Bagnaia crashes

MotoGP British GP: Bastianini wins sprint from Martin, Bagnaia crashes

MGP MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Bastianini wins sprint from Martin, Bagnaia crashes
Red Bull to replace Wheatley internally in F1 management shakeup

Red Bull to replace Wheatley internally in F1 management shakeup

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull to replace Wheatley internally in F1 management shakeup
Bagnaia slams "ridiculous" towing problem in Silverstone MotoGP qualifying

Bagnaia slams "ridiculous" towing problem in Silverstone MotoGP qualifying

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Bagnaia slams "ridiculous" towing problem in Silverstone MotoGP qualifying
Toyota may consider team orders to help WRC title contender Evans

Toyota may consider team orders to help WRC title contender Evans

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Toyota may consider team orders to help WRC title contender Evans

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global