ARCA / Race report

Michael Self takes Michigan ARCA win as Majeski runs out of gas

Michael Self takes Michigan ARCA win as Majeski runs out of gas
By:
Jun 8, 2019, 12:02 AM

Michael Self was able to grab an ARCA Racing Series victory that almost became another that got away.

Self led 86 of the 100 laps in Friday’s race at Michigan International Speedway, but as the race drew to a close, Ty Majeski tried to steal a victory on fuel mileage.

It almost worked but Majeski ran out of fuel on the final lap, allowing Self to pass him in the final turn and claim the win.

The victory is Self’s third of the season – the most of any driver – and sixth of his career.

“No, I didn’t think I was going to catch him. Ty is such an awesome driver and they have such a smart team. You can never count them out because they have such a smart strategy,” Self said of Majeski.

“At the end of day it was everyone at Venturini Motorsports that built such a phenomenal No. 25 Toyota that gave us the speed to lead this whole thing. If you want to come win ARCA races, come drive for Venturini Motorsports.”

Self has had fast cars the last two races at Charlotte and Pocono but had been unable to translate them into wins. Friday’s win was his first of the season on a superspeedway.

Majeski – who was going for this third consecutive win of the season – was still able to coast home in second. Bret Holmes was third, Joe Graf Jr. fourth and Tanner Gray completed the top-five.

Only three cars finished on the lead lap in the race that featured only one caution.

 

News in depth
