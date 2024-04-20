All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
ARCA
Race report

Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

Jake Finch took advantage of an incident-free race and cruised to his first ARCA Menards Series victory Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
DBP_POC_21JUL23-BS-0017

With the field for the 76-lap race set by owner’s points, Finch started on the pole and had little trouble remaining out front.

With no cautions outside of the halftime break, the field remained mostly single file as the laps wound down. Christian Rose was the only driver in the top five that pulled out of line in attempt to challenge Finch in the final two laps but received no help and quickly fell back in line.

Finch held on for a 0.184-second win over his Venturini Motorsport teammate Kris Wright. It’s the first national series win for Finch, who also owns an ARCA East win at Dover.

Jake Finch, No. 20 Venturini Motorsports

Jake Finch, No. 20 Venturini Motorsports

Photo by: DBP

“I was just trying to stay locked in. It was a fun race,” Finch said. “I just can’t thank everybody enough. I was a nervous wreck before this race and Shannon (Rusrch, crew chief) told me if you do what you’re supposed to do, we’ll kick their butt. I think that’s what we did.

“Terrible burnout but I tried. I’m not too experienced yet but we’ll get there. If I keep running this No. 20 with Shannon, we’ll get a few more.”

Finch, the 18-year-old son of former NASCAR team owner James Finch, also credited his spotter, Tyler Monn, for his help in earning the win.

“He did a spectacular job. Sometimes he didn’t talk much, and I was like, ‘Man, can you still hear me?’ And he was like, ‘I gotcha.’ I can’t believe we won. It’s super cool. It’s such a good day.”

In two ARCA superspeedway wins this season, Finch has led 141 of 160 laps. He led a race-high 65 laps in the season opener at Daytona before getting involved in a late wreck.

NASCAR Truck regular Tanner Gray ended up third for Joe Gibbs Racing, Daytona ARCA winner Gus Dean was fourth and Rose rounded out the top five.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article William Sawalich wins rain-shortened ARCA race at Phoenix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Jesse Love scores first NASCAR Xfinity win in overtime at Talladega

Jesse Love scores first NASCAR Xfinity win in overtime at Talladega

NASCAR XFINITY
Talladega
Jesse Love scores first NASCAR Xfinity win in overtime at Talladega
McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

NASCAR Cup
Talladega
McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement

Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP

Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP
Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global