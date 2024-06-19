All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
ARCA

IndyCar veteran Conor Daly to make ARCA debut at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar veteran Conor Daly will make his next venture into stock car racing with his debut this weekend in the ARCA Menards Series.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing - Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet Chevrolet

Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing - Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet Chevrolet

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Daly, who has made several NASCAR starts since 2018, will drive an entry for Rette Jones Racing in Friday’s ARCA race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“This opportunity came up pretty last minute, but I love Mid-Ohio and really enjoy racing there. I’ve have raced a Truck there and so I have a little bit of heavy car experience there,” Daly said.

“I have run well in an IndyCar there in the past. Excited for this chance. Excited to see what this series is all about. I have a lot to learn obviously.”

Daly’s ARCA race comes on the heels of his 10th-place finish in last month’s Indianapolis 500 at driving the No. 24 DRR Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Daly, 32, is no stranger to the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio road course. Since 2016, Daly has competed in eight IndyCar races, with his best finish sixth in 2016 driving for veteran owner Dale Coyne.

Last July, Daly made one of his three NASCAR Truck starts at the track, starting and finishing 18th in an entry fielded by Niece Motorsports.

The Noblesville, Indiana native will be sponsored by Polkadot for his ARCA debut. The company is expanding its motorsports platform after debuting with Daly as a brand ambassador for the Indy 500.

“We want to go be competitive, and we’ll see how it goes,” Daly said. “I want to say thanks to all the folks that made this happen.

“Mark Rette has been really helpful in getting me into the game and we’re going to go and try and win a race together.”

Among his off-track activities, Daly appeared in Season 30 of The Amazing Race, has the motorsports podcast Speed Street and appeared in the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in his home state.

“Without hesitation, I believe that Conor should quickly dial himself into the track, and we can continue to tweak the car throughout the race,” said team co-owner Mark Rette.

“Hopefully, that will give us the opportunity to not only maintain our presence near the front of the field but gives us the opportunity to get back to Victory Lane.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Connor Zilisch bests William Sawalich for Iowa ARCA win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Why Justin Haley thinks Rick Ware Racing will only get better

Why Justin Haley thinks Rick Ware Racing will only get better

NASCAR Cup
Why Justin Haley thinks Rick Ware Racing will only get better
NASCAR Cup teams face new tire combo again at New Hampshire

NASCAR Cup teams face new tire combo again at New Hampshire

NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup teams face new tire combo again at New Hampshire
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Conor Daly
More from
Conor Daly
When a championship-winning NASCAR crew chief engineered an Indy 500 team

When a championship-winning NASCAR crew chief engineered an Indy 500 team

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
When a championship-winning NASCAR crew chief engineered an Indy 500 team
Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

IndyCar
Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Iowa
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Latest news

Meyer Shank Racing, Andretti working to continue alliance beyond 2024

Meyer Shank Racing, Andretti working to continue alliance beyond 2024

Indy IndyCar
Meyer Shank Racing, Andretti working to continue alliance beyond 2024
2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Silverstone needs to curb "hugely expensive" F1 ticket prices - Hamilton

Silverstone needs to curb "hugely expensive" F1 ticket prices - Hamilton

F1 Formula 1
Silverstone needs to curb "hugely expensive" F1 ticket prices - Hamilton
Hamilton asks F1 fans not to spread "negativity" with favouritism claims

Hamilton asks F1 fans not to spread "negativity" with favouritism claims

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Hamilton asks F1 fans not to spread "negativity" with favouritism claims

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global