Harrison Burton wins ARCA race at Pocono, dedicates win to Andretti

Harrison Burton’s first race at a superspeedway could not have gone better.

Burton, the 17-year-old son of NASCAR veteran and NBC TV analyst Jeff Burton, bolted to the lead with eight of 80 laps remaining and cruised to victory over Sheldon Creed in Friday’s General Tire 200 at Pocono Raceway.

The win is Burton’s second in the ARCA series in just five starts. Friday’s race was his first at superspeedway. He was only cleared to compete in the race following Wednesday’s test at the track.

“That’s awesome, man,” Burton said. “We come here to win and I know this was my first superspeedway race but it doesn’t matter to us. I have the best team behind me and it makes my job a whole lot easier, I can tell you that much.

“I’m just kind of speechless.”

Burton then dedicated his win to former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti, who announced on social media this week the return of his colon cancer and that it had spread.

“This one’s for John Andretti. He’s a close family friend for us,” Burton said. “He’s going through a tough time but he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve met.”

Zane Smith finished third, Travis Braden was fourth and Riley Herbst completed the top-five.

NASCAR Truck Series regular Noah Gragson started on the pole when the lineup was set by practice speeds. He finished 10th.

