Bobby Dale Earnhardt pays tribute to grandfather with Daytona paint scheme

Rise Racing will field the No. 89 Chevrolet for the ARCA Menard's Series season at Daytona International Speedway, and the car will have an Earnhardt behind the wheel.

Bobby Dale Earnhardt is a fourth-generation racer, and is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, nephew of two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., son of former racer Kerry Earnhardt, and older brother to current driver, Jeffrey Earnhardt.

And at Daytona, Earnhardt will run a throwback paint scheme very familiar to NASCAR fans, paying tribute to the famous black and silver Goodwrench car Dale Sr. drove for a large portion of his career.

"Bringing back the black Chevrolet is something that means a lot to me personally," said Earnhardt. "It's a tribute to my grandpa and the legacy he build not just in racing, but in the way he carried himself and connected with fans. The black car represents hard work, grit, ans tradition, and honoring that history while competing at Daytona is incredibly special to me."

Dale Sr. was killed in a last-lap crash in the 2001 running of the Daytona 500. Along with honoring him with this tribute scheme 25 years after his passing at Daytona, Bobby also ran a black and yellow car at last month's ARCA test that was meant to be a tribute to the Corvette his grandfather drove in the 2001 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

As previously announced, the 38-year-old will run the full ARCA schedule in 2026. He has a handful of ARCA starts under his belt, finishing as high as 19th at Elko in 2017. Last year, he made two starts at Bristol and Kansas.