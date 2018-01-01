Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
AMA / Breaking news

Roger Lee Hayden announces racing retirement

shares
comments
Roger Lee Hayden announces racing retirement
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
6h ago

Roger Lee Hayden, the younger brother of late MotoGP champion Nicky, has announced he will retire from racing at the end of this season.

Roger Hayden
Roger Hayden
Roger Lee Hayden
Roger Lee Hayden
Roger Lee Hayden, LCR Honda MotoGP
Roger Lee Hayden
Roger Hayden
Roger Lee Hayden

Hayden, 35, currently races in MotoAmerica with the Yoshimura Suzuki team, and lies ninth in the current points standings after six of this year's 10 rounds.

He finished runner-up to teammate Toni Elias, former MotoGP racer and Moto2 champion, last year.

“This is not something I’ve decided lightly," said Hayden, whose elder brother Nicky tragically died in a cycling accident last year. "I’ve been thinking about this for a while.

"I’ve been going to races on the weekends since I was nine and I just thought it was the right time to move on to the next chapter in my life. I want to spend more time with my wife and maybe do some travelling and start a family at some point soon. 

“I would like to stay involved in racing in some way. I enjoy working with the young riders coming up and we’ll see what the future holds.” 

Hayden, the 2007 AMA Supersport champion, has made two MotoGP starts, riding a wildcard Kawasaki at Laguna Seca in 2007 before replacing the injured Randy de Puniet at LCR Honda at the same venue three years later.

He also contested a full season of World Superbike in 2010 for the Pedercini Kawasaki squad, albeit only finishing 19th overall, and made a one-off Moto2 outing on an American Honda-backed Moriwaki at Indianapolis that year.

Having been associated with Kawasaki for much of his professional career, Hayden switched to Suzuki in 2011 on his return to the AMA Superbike series and joined the Yoshimura squad in 2014.

Since then he has won six races, bringing his AMA Superbike/MotoAmerica career total to seven, and has finished second in the points standings twice, in 2014 and 2017.

"The Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team has been privileged the past four-and-a-half seasons to work alongside Roger,” said Yoshimura President Don Sakakura.

“Our team has evolved over the years as a result of Roger’s competitive dedication, and his racing spirit. 20 seasons of professional road racing is an impressive accomplishment.

"Equally, I respect Roger for his integrity and his core family values, we’ve all enjoyed the company of the Hayden family for countless years. We all wish Roger the very best as he transitions to his next phase in life."

As well as Nicky, Roger Lee is also young brother to Tommy Hayden, the eldest of the three racing siblings who is also a former race winner in AMA Superbike.

Next AMA article
Southwick: Pirelli race notes

Previous article

Southwick: Pirelli race notes

Next article

Standings after Toronto

Standings after Toronto

About this article

Series AMA
Drivers Roger Lee Hayden
Teams Yoshimura Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mazda pulls out of Road to Indy program
Indy Lights / Breaking news

Mazda pulls out of Road to Indy program

4h ago
Vandoorne: Hungary shows things Article
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Latest videos
Inside the World's Toughest Amateur Motocross Race | Moto Spy Ep 5 07:30
AMA

Inside the World's Toughest Amateur Motocross Race | Moto Spy Ep 5

Clint Bowyer wrecks bike after winning Holeshot challenge 00:56
AMA

Clint Bowyer wrecks bike after winning Holeshot challenge

News in depth
Roger Lee Hayden announces racing retirement
AMA

Roger Lee Hayden announces racing retirement

Defending Daytona 200 winner arrested, barred from competing
AMA

Defending Daytona 200 winner arrested, barred from competing

Two riders dead after horrific Laguna Seca crash
AMA

Two riders dead after horrific Laguna Seca crash

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.