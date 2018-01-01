Global
New
All
Me
More
Formula 1
Barcelona February testing
More events
Title
F1 2018 Testing: Test 1, Day 3
About this video
Duration
01:14
Posted
Series
Formula 1
Event
Barcelona February testing
Sub-event
Wednesday
Track
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Previous video
What's On This Weekend 3/2
Next video
Racing stories: F1's most successful drivers
Related videos
Formula 1
Barcelona February testing
F1 2018 Testing: Test 1, Day 4
Formula 1
Racing stories: F1's most successful drivers
Formula 1
F1 testing hospitality tour with Brendon
Formula 1
Barcelona February testing
F1's snowy problem, plus Kubica and Alonso latest
Formula 1
Motorsport Stories: Biggest testing shocks
Red zone: what's trending now
News
McLaren says "£2 problem" caused loss of track time
News
Hamilton puts Mercedes on top as first test ends
News
Hamilton: 2018 Mercedes "definitely" faster than '17 car
News
Has Honda finally woken from its F1 nightmare?
News
Verstappen already feeling "big difference" with new Red Bull
News
Rossi rules out having a MotoGP team until 2021
Latest headlines
MotoGP
Rossi rules out having a MotoGP team until 2021
Formula 1
Hamilton: 2018 Mercedes "definitely" faster than '17 car
IndyCar
Reinbold hints at potential full-time IndyCar return
Prime
Formula 1
Has Honda finally woken from its F1 nightmare?
MotoGP
Vinales tops first day of Qatar pre-season test
Formula 1
Verstappen already feeling "big difference" with new Red Bull
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Roundtable: Is Chevrolet at a disadvantage early in 2018?
Formula 1
Hamilton puts Mercedes on top as first test ends
View more headlines
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1
Barcelona February testing
More events
