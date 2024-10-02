All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Culture

Pierre Gasly is tiptoeing into the fashion world

The Alpine driver, who made a surprise appearance at Christian Louboutin’s Paris Fashion Week show, appears to be following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton.

Emily Selleck
Upd:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

Pierre Gasly is slowly stepping into the fashion world

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly is used to doing his talking on the track. But it seems as though the 28-year-old Alpine ace is trying to send a message about his extra-curricular activities, too.

Over the past few years, the Frenchman has made surprise appearances at several fashion shows, spending his limited downtime rubbing shoulders with designers in Europe’s fashion capitals. Most recently, Gasly stepped out at Christian Louboutin’s Paris Fashion Week show — a campy extravaganza that featured the Olympic host city’s artistic swimming team modeling the brand’s iconic red-bottoms under water.

The driver attended with his model girlfriend, 21-year-old Kika Cerqueira Gomes, who stunned in an all-black ensemble with Tiffany & Co jewels and slingback kitten heels. However, it was Gasly’s bold ‘fit, featuring a sleeveless black top and a silver chain necklace, that really turned fans’ heads.

Cole Sprouse, Tom Daly and Halle Bailey were also among the A-list attendees at the show, which ended in a splash when the famed designer launched himself into the pool fully clothed.

Gasly is following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton, who revolutionized fashion in the paddock

Gasly is following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton, who revolutionized fashion in the paddock

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

 

While part of the Red Bull family from 2017 until 2022, some of Gasly’s biggest sartorial risks involved pairing his team kit with baggy jeans or bright Air Jordan sneakers. Since joining the French outfit, however, it’s clear he’s been experimenting with a range of different silhouettes and styles — from oversized knitwear to monogrammed short sets — as he tip-toes his way into the fashion world.

Not only has he showcased his sense of style at chic events like the Cannes Film Festival and Roland-Garros, but Gasly has also leaned into his personal brand with a merch collection based entirely on an inside joke with his fans, and candid social media snaps that help lift the curtain on his glamorous life.

Gasly, who has made several appearances at Paris Fashion Week, is tip-toeing into the fashion world

Gasly, who has made several appearances at Paris Fashion Week, is tip-toeing into the fashion world

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

He attended the Christian Louboutin show with his girlfriend, Kika Cerqueira Gomes

He attended the Christian Louboutin show with his girlfriend, Kika Cerqueira Gomes

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

"It's an interest that grew over time,” he told Who What Wear’s Eliza Huber, while discussing fashion earlier this year. "And then you find out what works for you and what makes you feel good. I really felt like it was a whole journey … [that's] still going to evolve in the next couple of years. I just really enjoy the process."

The Milan-based athlete also credited the Italians’ penchant for high-fashion with inspiring him to put more effort into  his outfits. "We don't have much [free] time, but I enjoy going to shows, meeting designers, and trying to understand this world [that] is very different — it's very creative — which is what really interests me," he added.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that F1 became part of the cultural zeitgeist in tandem with Gasly’s ascendence into the sport. More fashion brands that ever are paying attention to the paddock, which has become a catwalk of sorts, thanks in large part to Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion carried the F1 fashion baton on his back for the better part of a decade, paving the way for the likes of LVMH to partner with the sport in a deal worth a reported $1bn. Individual teams are also signing fashion sponsors and releasing capsule collections at breakneck speed, including Alpine, which announced a fashion collaboration with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs earlier today. Gasly, and his teammate Esteban Ocon, are expected to model the clothing and headgear line when they step out at the US Grand Prix in Austin later this month.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Top Comments

More from
Emily Selleck
A new era of Lewis Hamilton fashion has arrived

A new era of Lewis Hamilton fashion has arrived

Culture
A new era of Lewis Hamilton fashion has arrived
Daniel Ricciardo deserves more credit for what he's done for Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo deserves more credit for what he's done for Formula 1

Formula 1
Daniel Ricciardo deserves more credit for what he's done for Formula 1
See the first images from Netflix's upcoming 'Senna' mini-series

See the first images from Netflix's upcoming 'Senna' mini-series

Culture
See the first images from Netflix's upcoming 'Senna' mini-series
Pierre Gasly
More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly disqualified from Baku qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Gasly disqualified from Baku qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gasly disqualified from Baku qualifying over fuel flow infringement
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed after "nothing" Italy F1 clash

Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed after "nothing" Italy F1 clash

Formula 1
Italian GP
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed after "nothing" Italy F1 clash
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Latest news

Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

NAS NASCAR Cup
Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”
Alex Palou’s greatness is in a league of its own

Alex Palou’s greatness is in a league of its own

Indy IndyCar
Alex Palou’s greatness is in a league of its own
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack

Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack

F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack
The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global