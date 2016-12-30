Global
Formula 1 Breaking news Bottas Mercedes factory visit suggests deal is done
Formula 1 Breaking news

Bottas Mercedes factory visit suggests deal is done

A pre-Christmas visit to the Mercedes factory by Valtteri Bottas has given the firmest indication yet that he is set to secure the seat vacated by Nico Rosberg at the German car manufacturer.  
1,671
Formula E Breaking news Mahindra expansion starts with Jim Wright signing
Formula E Breaking news

Mahindra expansion starts with Jim Wright signing

7
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Interview Hamlin:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Interview

Hamlin: "I have all the tools I need to win championships"

151
General Special feature Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2016
General Special feature

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2016

136
Formula 1 Breaking news Susie Wolff receives MBE in UK New Year Honours list
Formula 1 Breaking news

Susie Wolff receives MBE in UK New Year Honours list

2,325
Giorgio Piola F1 Technical Analysis
Tech analysis: How Force India became a giant killer
Formula 1

Tech analysis: How Force India became a giant killer

Video analysis: The secrets of Mercedes' dominant F1 car
Formula 1

Video analysis: The secrets of Mercedes' dominant F1 car

Video analysis: How McLaren's front wing evolved in 2016
Formula 1

Video analysis: How McLaren's front wing evolved in 2016

Formula E
Formula E

Happy Christmas From Formula E!

WEC Happy New Year from Porsche
WEC

Happy New Year from Porsche

Schedule

Date Series Event
2016-12-30 to 01-14 Dakar Dakar
2017-01-06 to 01-08 Asian Le Mans Thailand Buriram
2017-01-06 to 01-08 Formula 4 SEA Thailand Buriram
2017-01-20 to 01-22 Formula 4 SEA Malaysia Sepang III
2017-01-20 to 01-22 WRC Monaco Rally Monte Carlo
2017-01-21 to 01-22 General United States Race of Champions
2017-01-26 to 01-29 IMSA United States Daytona 24
2017-01-27 to 01-29 Indian Open Wheel India MRF 1600: Greater Noida
2017-01-27 to 01-29 Indian Open Wheel India MRF Challenge: Greater Noida
2017-02-03 to 02-05 Endurance Australia Bathurst 12 Hour
2017-02-10 to 02-12 WRC Sweden Rally Sweden
2017-02-17 to 02-18 Formula E Argentina Buenos Aires ePrix
2017-02-17 to 02-19 Indian Open Wheel India MRF 1600: Chennai
2017-02-17 to 02-19 Indian Open Wheel India MRF Challenge: Chennai
2017-02-18 to 02-26 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup United States Daytona 500
View more
Formula 1 What makes Bottas the right choice for Mercedes in F1 2017
Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
What makes Bottas the right choice for Mercedes in F1 2017
Formula 1 Analysis: Mercedes begins
Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Analysis: Mercedes begins "very, very difficult" process to replace Rosberg
Formula 1 Analysis: The true cost of Rosberg's F1 retirement
Kate Walker
Kate Walker
Analysis: The true cost of Rosberg's F1 retirement
Formula 1 Opinion: Massa's possible return highlights F1's young driver malaise
Valentin Khorounzhiy
Valentin Khorounzhiy
Opinion: Massa's possible return highlights F1's young driver malaise
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Harvick on SHR's Ford transition:
Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Harvick on SHR's Ford transition: "A lot of things are changing"
Formula 4 Marta Garcia: The best chance of a girl in Formula 1 yet?
Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Marta Garcia: The best chance of a girl in Formula 1 yet?