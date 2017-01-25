The ABT Schaffler Audi Sport team were second in the constructors last year, with Lucas di Grassi narrowly missing out on the driver's championship. Daniel Abt - son of Team Principle Hans Jurgen Abt - will once again partner di Grassi as ABT sets their s
|Date
|Series
|Event
|2017-01-25 to 02-01
|Vintage
|Rally Monte Carlo Historique
|2017-01-29 to 02-04
|Indian Rally
|Desert Storm
|2017-02-03 to 02-05
|Endurance
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|2017-02-03 to 02-05
|Other open wheel
|TRS: Taupo
|2017-02-03 to 02-04
|Canadian rally
|Rallye Perce Neige
|2017-02-04 to 02-04
|Supercross
|AMA Supercross: Oakland
|2017-02-09 to 02-12
|WRC
|Rally Sweden
|2017-02-09 to 02-12
|NHRA
|Pomona
|2017-02-09 to 02-11
|TCR Middle East
|Abu Dhabi
|2017-02-10 to 02-12
|Other open wheel
|TRS: Manfeild
|2017-02-11 to 02-11
|Supercross
|AMA Supercross: Arlington
|2017-02-17 to 02-18
|Formula E
|Buenos Aires ePrix
|2017-02-17 to 02-19
|Indian Open Wheel
|MRF 1600: Chennai
|2017-02-17 to 02-19
|Indian Open Wheel
|MRF Challenge: Chennai
|2017-02-17 to 02-19
|Argentina-TC
|Viedma