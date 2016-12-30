|Date
|Series
|Event
|2016-12-30 to 01-14
|Dakar
|Dakar
|2017-01-06 to 01-08
|Asian Le Mans
|Buriram
|2017-01-06 to 01-08
|Formula 4 SEA
|Buriram
|2017-01-20 to 01-22
|Formula 4 SEA
|Sepang III
|2017-01-20 to 01-22
|WRC
|Rally Monte Carlo
|2017-01-21 to 01-22
|General
|Race of Champions
|2017-01-26 to 01-29
|IMSA
|Daytona 24
|2017-01-27 to 01-29
|Indian Open Wheel
|MRF 1600: Greater Noida
|2017-01-27 to 01-29
|Indian Open Wheel
|MRF Challenge: Greater Noida
|2017-02-03 to 02-05
|Endurance
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|2017-02-10 to 02-12
|WRC
|Rally Sweden
|2017-02-17 to 02-18
|Formula E
|Buenos Aires ePrix
|2017-02-17 to 02-19
|Indian Open Wheel
|MRF 1600: Chennai
|2017-02-17 to 02-19
|Indian Open Wheel
|MRF Challenge: Chennai
|2017-02-18 to 02-26
|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
|Daytona 500