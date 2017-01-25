Global
Formula 1 Breaking news Ford says Formula 1 costs still a turn-off
American car giant Ford says that Formula 1's huge costs are the main factor in it showing no interest in making a return to the category in the near future.  
Formula 1 Breaking news Lowe to begin new Williams F1 role in March
IndyCar Breaking news Aleshin: “Carlin deal didn’t work out for various reasons”
Le Mans Breaking news Ford sweats on fourth Le Mans GT entry being accepted
Formula 1 Breaking news F1 teams still discussing share deal with Liberty
Giorgio Piola F1 Technical Analysis
Ferrari eyes innovative piston solution thanks to 3D printing
Analysis: Teams split as F1 2017 braking forces go up by 25 percent
Tech analysis: Why Honda backtracked on its size-zero concept
Formula E Team Profile: ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport - Formula E
The ABT Schaffler Audi Sport team were second in the constructors last year, with Lucas di Grassi narrowly missing out on the driver's championship. Daniel Abt - son of Team Principle Hans Jurgen Abt - will once again partner di Grassi as ABT sets their s

IMSA Rolex 24- Racing at dawn
Our cameras are trackside on this chilly and wet morning in Daytona. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Rolex 24.

Schedule

Date Series Event
2017-01-25 to 02-01 Vintage Monaco Rally Monte Carlo Historique
2017-01-29 to 02-04 Indian Rally India Desert Storm
2017-02-03 to 02-05 Endurance Australia Bathurst 12 Hour
2017-02-03 to 02-05 Other open wheel New Zealand TRS: Taupo
2017-02-03 to 02-04 Canadian rally Canada Rallye Perce Neige
2017-02-04 to 02-04 Supercross United States AMA Supercross: Oakland
2017-02-09 to 02-12 WRC Sweden Rally Sweden
2017-02-09 to 02-12 NHRA United States Pomona
2017-02-09 to 02-11 TCR Middle East United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi
2017-02-10 to 02-12 Other open wheel New Zealand TRS: Manfeild
2017-02-11 to 02-11 Supercross United States AMA Supercross: Arlington
2017-02-17 to 02-18 Formula E Argentina Buenos Aires ePrix
2017-02-17 to 02-19 Indian Open Wheel India MRF 1600: Chennai
2017-02-17 to 02-19 Indian Open Wheel India MRF Challenge: Chennai
2017-02-17 to 02-19 Argentina-TC Argentina Viedma
